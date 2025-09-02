Channing Tatum Describes Jenna Dewan Split as 'Painful'

Channing Tatum’s getting raw about his messy split from Jenna Dewan ... calling it so brutal, the heartbreak actually fueled his latest gritty movie role.

The actor opened up about stepping into the shoes of real-life fugitive Jeffrey Manchester for his new movie "Roofman" -- especially the gut-punch moment when his character longs for his daughter -- admitting he could tap into that pain firsthand, thanks to his breakup with Jenna.

Channing -- who met Jenna on the "Step Up" set in 2006, married her 3 years later, before they separated in '18 -- admitted to Variety it was crushing to watch their love story unravel, especially since they were still so young when it all began.

He said they fought hard to keep things together, but it just didn’t work ... and the toughest part wasn't the split itself, but not having daughter Everly -- who's now 12 -- with him all the time ... something he still wishes for every day.

Channing stressed he and Jenna are on good terms now ... but it took a while to get there, with their messy divorce only finalized in Sept. 2024, six years after she first filed.