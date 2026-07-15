Kim Kardashian Bought $285K Vintage Ford Bronco For Mountain Summer Home

Kim Kardashian's going old school at her summer pad ... driving around town in a vintage Ford Bronco -- and looking great while doing it!

The reality star and mogul bought a 1973 forest green model from Velocity -- a company that rebuilds and updates vintage Broncos. The cost of the vehicle is a hefty $285k... to most, that'd be breaking the bank, but to Kim, it's basically pocket change.

The truck features a "Ranger Brown" interior, ProCar high-back seats, classic wood steering wheel, Tuffy console, and a carpet-free floor -- it even has a vintage A/C system! It's not quite a convertible -- it's got a covering for the driver -- but the passengers in the back will certainly feel the wind through their hair.

We're told Kim learned about the company through brother-in-law Travis Barker, who is also a client ... and she bought the car because she thought it would be a good fit for her summer home up in the mountains.

While Velocity custom-makes these vehicles on a 14 to 16 week timeline, we're told they keep some vehicles ready to go ... and this was available for immediate delivery.

Kim's had the car for a few weeks now ... though it was only just shipped from L.A. to that house in the mountains.

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Of course, Kim's new man -- Lewis Hamilton -- is very into cars ... given he's an F1 driver. Unclear if he helped pick out this one, but we imagine he definitely approves of the classic choice.