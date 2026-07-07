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Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi and Khloe Kardashian Enjoy Boat Ride on Idaho Lake

Khloe, Kendall, Jacob Elordi Idaho Summer Floats Our Boat!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi, Khloe Kardashian, Friends ... Lake Life
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Lake Life! Launch Gallery
TMZ.com

It's a star-studded summer up in Idaho ... because Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are back on the water ... and we've got the photos.

TMZ obtained snaps of the acclaimed actor and famous sisters boating around Monday ... living the lake life in Coeur d'Alene.

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TMZ.com

Kendall and Jacob have been boo'd up for a few months now, traveling the world together, and they really seem to be having a great time on this group getaway.

TMZ also obtained video of the A-listers ... and you can see everyone hanging out on the dock and moseying around the massive lake house they appear to be staying in.

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JENNER, ELORDI, KARDASHIAN , OH MY!
Video: Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi and Khloé Kardashian Enjoy Day on Idaho Lake
TMZ.com

The group has been hanging out on the Idaho lake for several days now ... enjoying all sorts of activities instead of hitting up Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.

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TMZ.com

We're not sure how much longer the trio will be hanging out in Idaho ... but it looks like they're soaking it all in.

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