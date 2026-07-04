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Khloé Kardashian Spends 4th of July with Tristan Thompson in Idaho

Khloé & Tristan No Fireworks During Holiday Co-Parenting ... Hanging Out on July 4th

By TMZ Staff
Published
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STARS, STRIPES AND EXES
Video: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson
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Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are crushing co-parenting on a long holiday weekend ... hanging out together in Idaho with their kids.

The pair were spotted in Coeur d'Alene -- a lake town in Western Idaho that's a known fav spot for the Kardashian clan.

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Check out the clip ... the two attended the local parade -- getting a look at a couple of the local horses with their little ones, True and Tatum Thompson, at their sides.

Tristan was a doting dad on Saturday ... lifting up Tatum onto his shoulders so his son could get a better look at all the action.

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STAR POWER ON DECK
Video: Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi and the Biebers Hit the Water as Taylor Swift Marries Travis Kelce
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Of course, Khloé and Tristan aren't the only famous faces in town ... as we told you, Kendall JennerJacob Elordi and Justin and Hailey Bieber held their own private party in the city last night -- going boating as a group.

The quartet jumped into a speedboat and put the pedal to the medal as they cut through the crystal clear ocean water.

Seems Idaho's got more stars than the American flag does ... happy 4th of July, everyone!

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