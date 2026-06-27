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Khloé Kardashian Hot Shots To Toast Her 42nd Birthday

Khloé Kardashian Hot Shots To Toast Her 42nd Birthday!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Khloe Kardashian's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Khloe Kardashian's Hot Shots Launch Gallery

It's Khloé Kardashian's birthday ... but she's really the one who's been giving us gifts every year ... with all those sexy snaps.

From bangin' bikinis to form-fitting workout wear, the birthday girl has really blessed us ... which is why it only feels right to celebrate by rounding up some of her all-time great hot shots!

Check out our gallery to see her shine ... because at 42 she's still looking too good to be true.

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