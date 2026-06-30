Rob Kardashian Flashes Huge Smile in Rare Family Photos

Rob Kardashian made a rare appearance alongside his famous fam ... grinning wide in a photo shoot!

The reclusive Kardashian sibling stood with three of his sisters -- sans Kylie and Kendall Jenner -- and their mom Kris Jenner while decked out in a Dodger cap, matching blue shorts and a t-shirt.

While not the sharpest outfit in the bunch -- Kris, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé are style icons after all -- Rob looks happy here while hanging with the rest of his family.

In another pic, Rob stands with Dream ... his 9-year-old daughter whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna.

Khloe captioned the snaps, "How blessed am I? Missing a few but they’re always with me ♥️" ... to which Rob replied, "We are so Blessed to have you! We love you so much!!! 🩵🩵🩵💙💙💙🫂."

Of course, Khloe turned 42 over the weekend ... and these seem to be snaps from her bday party -- filled with fun, friends and, obviously, family!

These pics are obviously a rarity for Rob ... who makes sporadic appearances on his family's social media -- whereas his siblings and mother are chronically online.

In fact, we saw Rob in some snaps with Kim and LaLa Anthony almost exactly one year ago ... and we haven't published pics of him since -- so you know it just doesn't happen all that often.