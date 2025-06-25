Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Cameo in Sister's Instagram Snap

It may have been meant to celebrate La La Anthony ... but it was Rob Kardashian who totally stole the show in a recent IG post from his sister, Kim!

Fans were taken by surprise on Wednesday when Kim posted a pic of the trio to shoutout La La ... with the caption ... "Happy Birthday to my ace @lala. Truly the bestest best friend a girl could ask for! I love you so much!!!! Today’s your day!"

Some of the comments were about how sweet and cute the picture turned out ... but most were people reacting to a rare Rob sighting!

It really is pretty wild ... since Rob mostly steers clear of social media these days ... and has mostly backed out of the spotlight completely.

It's not exactly clear when or where the snap was taken ... but La La's birthday is today, so it's gotta be recent!