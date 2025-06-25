Kim Kardashian to Produce, Star as Villain in Live-Action 'Bratz’ Movie

Kim Kardashian’s unboxing a brand new acting gig -- 'cause she's stepping into her baddie era as the villain in the live-action 'Bratz' movie, TMZ has confirmed.

Inside sources tell TMZ that Kim's not only being eyed for the role, she's also calling the shots -- producing the live-action flick, which Amazon MGM snagged after a fierce bidding war.

Kim’s teaming up with Picturestart’s Erik Feig and Julia Hammer, MGA’s Jason and Jasmin Larian, plus Isaac Larian, who’s jumping in as executive producer.

The script’s in the hands of Charlie Polinger and Lucy McKendrick, but we're told the logline’s being kept hush-hush for now. Still, one thing's clear -- this smells like a play to cash in on that sweet 'Barbie' box-office magic.

Of course, Kim’s been deep in her acting era lately -- she’s producing and starring in Netflix’s "The Fifth Wheel," fronting Ryan Murphy’s Hulu drama "All's Fair," and racking up credits like it’s nobody’s business.