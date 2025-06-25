Kim Kardashian Ditches Her Famous Dark Hair For Blonde Bob in New Video

Kim Kardashian goes blonde again?

Yep, KK is going all Marilyn Monroe -- or some variation of Marilyn -- in her latest SKIMS campaign to promote her collab with Roberto Cavalli's new swimwear collection, which officially launches Friday.

On Tuesday, Kim's SKIMS account posted an Instagram video, showing her with a fresh blonde bob instead of her customary dark hair. KK was also decked out in a Cavalli tiger-print bathing suit. Rrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr!

The SKIMS CEO was joined by her famous mom/manager, Kris Jenner, who was also wearing a tiger-inspired get-up.

The 46-second clip kicks off with Kris stepping up to Kim and whispering something in her ear before the video cuts to the two enjoying a meal in a small dining area.

There are two more scenes ... one showing Kim tying her mom's headscarf and another capturing Kim in her one-piece as she sits on a chaise lounge chair.