Kim Kardashian and SKIMS Not Suing Lana Del Rey, Despite Reports

Kim Kardashian is not taking legal action against Lana Del Rey over claims the singer didn't properly refer to a SKIMS campaign as a paid advertisement online ... TMZ has learned.

Sources with direct knowledge of the situation tell TMZ ... the claims that KK is going to sue the "Tough" singer over a 2024 Valentine's Day Collection featuring Lana are categorically false.

The made-up allegations began to spread like wildfire on social media and in the press over the weekend with claims Kim's brand SKIMS was going to sue Lana for $1 million because her two posts for the Valentine's Day campaign did not include an "#ad" or "paid partnership" tag.

The social media and press reports also claimed because Lana didn't include the two tags in her posts for Kim's brand that she violated part of the Federal Trade Commission guidelines.