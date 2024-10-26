Lana Del Rey Shares First Comments on Marriage to Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey is finally opening up a tad about her marriage to Jeremy Dufrene ... and let's just say she's glowing.

The star was asked about her recent highly publicized nuptials at the InStyle Imagemaker Awards.

🎥| Lana Del Rey talks about her marriage life for the first time, publicly 💍 pic.twitter.com/TtfgF5Y73l — Season Of Lana (@SeasonOfLana) October 25, 2024 @SeasonOfLana

While she did not pull back the curtain too far when asked about her new life with the alligator swamp tour guide ... Lana did say ... "It's good. We're happy."

Lana and Jeremy got married at the end of September at Airboat Tours by Arthur in Des Allemands, LA -- where Dufrene works the swamps.

According to the couple's marriage certificate, which was obtained by TMZ ... Pastor Judah Smith conducted the pair's nuptials -- Churchome leader was included on Lana's ninth studio album last year.