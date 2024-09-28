Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Lana Del Rey's Husband's Longtime Ex-Fiancée is Shocked at Marriage

Lana Del Rey's husband has broken some hearts in his day, but even the ones who are crestfallen by the surprise wedding give him high marks.

Kelli Welsh was engaged to Jeremy Dufrene for not one, not two, but 12 years, but it wasn't meant to be. They broke up back in October of last year.

Welsh tells the Daily Mail, she was in "shock" that her ex rebounded so quickly.

As we reported, Lana and Jeremy tied the knot Thursday ... just 1 month after their went public ... although they've known each other for years.

Nevertheless, Kelli had high praise for the alligator tour guide, saying, "I am happy for him. He is a very protective, hardworking, manly man. He needed to get out of his comfort zone. He was used to bayou life and being out on the swamp. He is deserving of this blessing."

She added her ex looks happy with Lana ... "It's not a fake happy – he truly is in love with her."

Jeremy was married before and has 3 kids and everything is copasetic with his family.

He clearly knows how to navigate choppy waters. Guess the alligator tours came in handy!