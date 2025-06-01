Kim Kardashian Models Skimpy Bikinis in Lavish Bedroom

Keeping Up With All Her Outfit Changes

Kim Kardashian's giving fans a look at her bedroom ... and, a whole lot of SKIMS products -- 'cause she posted a series of mirror selfies where she's modeling barely-there tops.

The reality star and mogul shared several photos to her Instagram story from in front of the mirror ... first capturing herself in a brown bikini top and matching floor-length skirt.

In another snap, Kim threw on a different top -- this one strapless ... showing fans her bottoms really are versatile.

Kardashian didn't just take photos from one angle ... ever the modeling professional, KK also gave fans the side view -- and, a glimpse at her impressive backside.

Kim covered her face in these snaps ... letting the clothes draw the focus -- and, they certainly did that and more.

For her final set, Kardashian ditched the skirt for thong-style bottoms and bared some cleavage in a bright red matching pair ... perfect for jumping in the water while her other clothes appear to be better for lounging by the pool.