Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez’s Wedding Draws A-Listers, Huge Biz Power Players

The pull-out-all-the-stops wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Venice, Italy, is imminent ... and TMZ has learned more names of the stars, industry titans and well-connected entrepreneurs who'll be front and center.

Among the power players confirmed for the days-long event is Michael Kives, the billionaire Canadian investor and former CAA talent agent. MK is well-known for his extensive network and influential connections. One of his buddies told TMZ his parties have more famous people than an Oscar event. He's best friends with Jeff and Lauren.

TMZ has learned ... iconic fashion designer Diane von Fürstenberg and her son, business and socialite Alexander von Fürstenberg are also confirmed.

Billionaire businessman Barry Diller -- who co-founded the Fox Broadcasting Company with Rupert Murdoch -- is also a lock. No surprise ... he's married to Diane von Furstenberg.

Oscar-nominee Brian Grazer ... who owns Imagine Entertainment with Ron Howard and produced classics like "Splash," "Apollo 13" and "A Beautiful Mind," will also be there.

Among all the yeses is a no ... Lauren's ex-husband Patrick Whitesell -- the executive chairman of the Hollywood agency Endeavor -- will NOT be among those in attendance. We don't know if he was invited, but he's definitely not headed to Venice.

We broke the news Orlando Bloom will be at the wedding ... but fiancée Katy Perry -- who is playing her sold-out tour in Australia -- ain't going to make it.

As we reported back in March ... invites went out to stars and movers the likes of Gayle King, Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner, Eva Longoria, Jewel, Brooks Nader, Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, and Camila Morrone.