Billionaires Bail on Boating in Italy Because of Bezos Wedding

Venice is gonna be flooded with yachts this week in the wake of the Bezos-Sanchez wedding, and it's scaring a bunch of billionaires away from the region.

Sources with direct knowledge who rep some of these uber-rich folks tell TMZ ... non-celeb billionaires with big 'ol yachts had made plans to tool around the Mediterranean in July are moving their trips to August.

As one put it, "Venice is gonna be a s**t show with all the yachts!" There's a whole competing culture in the yachting world, where one group (mostly celebs and techies) loves being around other big boats for a d***-measuring competition, and the other group just likes the solace of their own boat.