Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Billionaires Bail on Boating in Italy Because of Bezos Wedding

Bezos-Sanchez Wedding Billionaires Bail On Boating Because of Bezos

By TMZ Staff
Published
jeff bezos lauren sanchez getty 4
Getty

Venice is gonna be flooded with yachts this week in the wake of the Bezos-Sanchez wedding, and it's scaring a bunch of billionaires away from the region.

Big Yachts In The Water
Launch Gallery
Big Yachts In The Water Launch Gallery
Getty

Sources with direct knowledge who rep some of these uber-rich folks tell TMZ ... non-celeb billionaires with big 'ol yachts had made plans to tool around the Mediterranean in July are moving their trips to August.

jeff bezos koru sub splashnews.com swipe
SplashNews.com

As one put it, "Venice is gonna be a s**t show with all the yachts!" There's a whole competing culture in the yachting world, where one group (mostly celebs and techies) loves being around other big boats for a d***-measuring competition, and the other group just likes the solace of their own boat.

Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sanchez Wedding Celebrity Guest List
Launch Gallery
A-List Wedding Guests Launch Gallery
Getty

Jeff and Lauren are tying the knot this week in front of 200 guests, including a slew of celebs, including Kim Kardashian, Ivanka Trump and Orlando Bloom. A bunch of rich business titans will also be on hand, but lots of sea-faring billionaires are taking a pass.

related articles