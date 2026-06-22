Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Travis Barker on Father's Day, No Scott Disick Tribute

Kourtney Kardashian was all about one dad this Father's Day ... and it definitely wasn't her ex Scott Disick!

The reality star spent Sunday showering husband Travis Barker with love ... flooding her IG with sweet family moments, including snaps of Travis hanging with their 2-year-old son Rocky at the beach and a glam date-night pic with Kourtney wrapped up in TB's arms.

Little Rocky looked right at home in the sand while Travis stayed close by ... the kind of proud dad content that made it clear Kourtney was celebrating his parenting skills as much as anything else.

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Kourtney even shared the loved-up date-night shot to her main grid, keeping the message simple with the caption ... "baby daddy🖤."

Noticeably absent from the Father's Day festivities? Scott, the father of Kourtney's three oldest kids ... Mason, Penelope, and Reign.