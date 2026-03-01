Scott Disick Reunites With Ex Chloe Bartoli in Los Angeles

Scott Disick and his ex-girlfriend, Chloe Bartoli are back in the mix and back in each other's orbit.

The reality star was spotted Saturday night arriving at The Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood alongside Bartoli, instantly reigniting chatter about their long romantic history. The two kept things relatively low-key as they stepped into the members-only hotspot on the Sunset Strip.

Scott kept things sleek in casual pants, a sweatshirt and black tee, while Chloe stunned in a black button-down mini dress paired with knee-high leather boots and a black handbag. They appeared comfortable walking in together, though there was no PDA.

Scott and Chloe actually dated way back in 2006 before his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian became serious. Years later, in 2015, the pair famously made headlines when they were photographed lounging together in the South of France while Scott was in the midst of a rocky period with Kourtney.