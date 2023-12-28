Scott Disick Hits The Beach With Ex Chloe Bartoli 17 Years After Dating

Scott Disick is enjoying sandy beaches with a woman from his past ... his old flame, Chloe Bartoli, who he dated 17 years ago.

Scott and Chloe took a dip in the water together Wednesday in St. Barts, splashing away in the waves for a holiday rendezvous.

They seem to be pretty chummy and we're told they're staying in the same luxury villa together -- unclear how many bedrooms are in there, though. 👀

And, get this ... we're also told they were seen earlier in the trip dining at the same restaurant, so there's clearly something going on here.

As you know, Scott and the celebrity stylist dated back in 2006, before things between him and Kourtney Kardashian got serious. Scott and Chloe were also spotted lounging together in the South of France in 2015, when Kourtney worried he'd fallen off the wagon.

Chloe's also been previously linked to Jared Leto ... but it seems she's back on Scott's radar.