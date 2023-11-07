Kourtney Kardashian Leaves Hospital with Travis Barker ... After Giving Birth

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are on their way home from the hospital nearly a week after she first went in to give birth.

Check out this photo of the couple leaving Cedars-Sinai in L.A. Tuesday -- with the Blink-182 drummer playing chauffeur and Kourtney next to him in the front. No clear shot of their little one, Rocky with them -- we're not sure if he's in the backseat or not. It would seem the baby's in the car ... otherwise, you'd think Kourtney would be in the front seat.

In any case, it's a good sign that Kourtney's finally been discharged ... assuming she went in last Tuesday -- which jibes with them wanting a Halloween baby.

We saw Travis head back to Cedars Monday after arriving Friday. Remember, there were glimpses of other family members -- including Kylie -- visiting as recently as Thursday. We aren't certain about what day Kourtney popped ... but we confirmed the baby was born.

Kourtney and TB haven't publicly addressed the delivery of Rocky just yet, but he marks the first child Kourtney and Travis have had together ... of course, they each have children from previous relationships -- with Scott Disick and Shanna Moakler.

Their romance has been nothing short of eventful since they first hooked up ... and now, they're ready to begin a new chapter of their lives with a family of their own.