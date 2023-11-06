Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Travis Barker Returns to Hospital Where Kourtney Kardashian Gave Birth

11/6/2023 4:40 PM PT
Backgrid

Travis Barker showed up at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in L.A. Monday, nearly a week after Kourtney gave birth to their baby boy.

Travis rolled up in his Range Rover in the late afternoon, presumably to visit Kourtney and their newborn baby, Rocky.

Backgrid

As we reported, Travis and Kourtney wanted a Halloween baby ... and according to our sources, the baby was due last week so it may well be Rocky was born last Tuesday.

We have not seen much of the Kardashian brood at the hospital over the last week. Kylie showed up last Thursday, but other than her there have been no other sightings.

Backgrid

This is 47-year-old Travis' 3rd child and it's 44-year-old Kourtney's 4th.

Backgrid

It's unclear why Kourtney and Rocky are still in the hospital ... we wish them good health.

