Travis Barker Returns To Hospital, Evidence Mounts For Kourtney Kardashian Baby

There's a fresh round of evidence that Kourtney Kardashian has given birth ... Travis Barker is back at the hospital where her sisters usually have their babies.

The Blink-182 drummer returned Friday to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles ... pulling up in the afternoon behind the wheel of his black Range Rover.

Kourtney's husband has been in and out of Cedars the past few days ... we first saw him going in Thursday, the same day Kylie Jenner visited too.

Travis also shared a food photo Friday on social media, and he got pasta from Crossroads Kitchen ... which is only a few blocks from Cedars.

Friday's return visit from Travis is another strong indication Kourtney gave birth to their son Rocky.

As we've already told you ... tips started pouring in Monday about Kourtney showing up to Cedars. We talked to folks in the Kardashian orbit and they were unusually sketchy on the subject, but we confirmed this week was her due date, with one source telling us labor would be induced.

Then, there's this ... Kourtney and Travis have said they wanted the baby to be born on Halloween, which was Tuesday ... and now Travis has been to Cedars twice in as many days.