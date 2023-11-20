Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Jared Leto Responds to Claims Scott Disick Is His Twin

11/20/2023 8:08 AM PT
Jared Leto is so here for people comparing him to Scott Disick ... he's practically crossing his fingers and hoping they're long-lost relatives, because who wouldn't want a dose of Kardashian drama in their life?

The Oscar winner finally responded to the long-standing familial rumors while he was on  Sirius XM’s TikTok Radio, and host Davis Burleson held up side-by-side images of Scott and Jared ... prompting the actor to gush, "Wow, Really? Lucky me. Thank you."

TWINS!!!
Davis asked Jared if he, too, saw his uncanny resemblance to the 'KUWTK' star ... but Jared wasn't entirely convinced -- "It’s hard when you look at yourself. But they do say that people who look alike actually share a lot of DNA, sometimes."

Getting deep, the spiritual guru continued: "You know, if there’s someone like, 'Oh my god, you look exactly like this guy,' you actually might be related somehow."

Perhaps overestimating Lord Disick's net worth compared to his, Jared said it "would be nice" to have a rich relative!

Jared has actually crossed paths with members of the Kardashian-Jenner family before, even Scott's ex, Kourtney Kardashian -- but he's never met the man himself.

Hopefully, they'll link up soon -- and then we can move on to another look-alike mystery: the late, great Gene Wilder and "The Bear" star Jeremy Allen White! Seriously. What's the deal?

