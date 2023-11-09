Jared Leto Climbs Empire State Building to Promote New Tour
11/9/2023 8:59 AM PT
King Kong ain't got s*** on Jared Leto ... not after he scaled the tippy-top of the Empire State Building simply to promote his band 30 Seconds to Mars' new tour.
The singer/actor took to the sky above NYC Thursday morning, telling the 'TODAY' hosts he made it to the top of the iconic skyscraper -- something that had always been a goal of his.
He says on his way up, he stopped around the 80th floor where he saw his mom inside, which was a nice surprise ... but when he got to the top of the 102-floor building, he said the views were pretty incredible, especially as the sun started to rise.
The feat wasn't done without a bit of bloodshed, however -- showing hosts Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Carson Daly, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones his beat-up paws ... but it sounds like it was worth it.
Jared's big climb wasn't just a bucket list check-off -- he's also promoting the upcoming world tour for his band, 30 Seconds to Mars ... which kicks off in March.
Gotta admit, it's a pretty unique way to sell tickets.
The guy's no stranger to daring climbs like this ... he's been scaling buildings and some insane rock formations for a while now, all of which certainly prepared him for his grueling skyscraper milestone.
As we reported, Jared scaled a Berlin hotel in June, making his way up without rope or a harness to keep him safe -- just a true free climb. While he didn't get that high up, it was still pretty dangerous ... but nothing like Thursday's big accomplishment!