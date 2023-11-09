Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Turn on browser notifications
You have notifications blocked

Jared Leto Climbs Empire State Building to Promote New Tour

Jared Leto Scales Empire State Building In Honor of Upcoming Tour

11/9/2023 8:59 AM PT
SCALING EMPIRE STATE
NBC

King Kong ain't got s*** on Jared Leto ... not after he scaled the tippy-top of the Empire State Building simply to promote his band 30 Seconds to Mars' new tour.

The singer/actor took to the sky above NYC Thursday morning, telling the 'TODAY' hosts he made it to the top of the iconic skyscraper -- something that had always been a goal of his.

NBC

He says on his way up, he stopped around the 80th floor where he saw his mom inside, which was a nice surprise ... but when he got to the top of the 102-floor building, he said the views were pretty incredible, especially as the sun started to rise.

Jared Leto's Climbing Shots
Launch Gallery
Jared Leto's Climbing Shots Launch Gallery

The feat wasn't done without a bit of bloodshed, however -- showing hosts Al Roker, Savannah Guthrie, Carson Daly, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones his beat-up paws ... but it sounds like it was worth it.

SKY HIGH
X / @ EmpireStateBldg

Jared's big climb wasn't just a bucket list check-off -- he's also promoting the upcoming world tour for his band, 30 Seconds to Mars ... which kicks off in March.

Gotta admit, it's a pretty unique way to sell tickets.

8/17/23
LIGHT WORK

The guy's no stranger to daring climbs like this ... he's been scaling buildings and some insane rock formations for a while now, all of which certainly prepared him for his grueling skyscraper milestone.

6/06/23
SPIDER-LETO
SplashNews.com

As we reported, Jared scaled a Berlin hotel in June, making his way up without rope or a harness to keep him safe -- just a true free climb. While he didn't get that high up, it was still pretty dangerous ... but nothing like Thursday's big accomplishment!

related articles

Old news is old news!
Be First!

Get TMZ breaking news sent right to your browser!
Maybe Later