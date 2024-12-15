Scott Disick Gives 15-Year-Old Son Mason A Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon

Scott Disick's definitely earning some cool dad points with his kids ... buying his son Mason a new Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon for his 15th birthday!

The reality television star and businessman shared the news to his Instagram story Saturday ... posting pics of the new jet-black car he's gifting to his son.

Check out the pics ... looks like Disick's saying it's a Mini G-Wagon -- a slightly smaller, more compact version of the car -- which he's strapped with a red bow for his kiddo Mason.

Disick wishes his son a happy birthday multiple times in the pics ... before saying the car's gotta be one of the coolest wagons he's ever seen -- and saying MD deserves every inch of the vehicle.

Scott shares Mason with ex, Kourtney Kardashian ... along with their daughter Penelope and their son Reign -- who actually share a birthday with Mason and turned five yesterday. We assume this car is for Mason, not Reign.

Kourtney also shared several photos to honor her kiddos on their shared birthday ... posting throwback pics and captioning the post "My birthday boys. So special to me it hurts my heart."