Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Travis Barker’s 50th with Fancy Candle-Lit Dinner

Kourtney Kardashian is making sure Travis Barker gets a serious glow-up for his 50th birthday -- literally -- as she decked their L.A. home out with candles for a lavish dinner.

The celebration went down Wednesday night ... with Kourtney giving her fans a look at the fancy setup, sharing pics on IG showing dozens of large candles in glass holders lined up outside the front door entrance of the couple's home.

Inside the house ... the ceiling is covered with dozens of cream balloons, filling the room before guests head out to the backyard.

The dinner was set outside at a large long table -- and it's riddled with candles.

Travis' daughter Alabama and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya were also part of the celebration ... and from the looks of it, the spread includes all kinds of dishes -- including a calamari appetizer.

At one point ... it appears a microphone was passed around the table as guests presumably give one word to describe Travis.

The cake doesn't disappoint ... coming out in a star shape with “Happy 50th Birthday Travis” written on it, along with five candles. That frosting's looking pretty good, too.