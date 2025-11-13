Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kourtney Kardashian Celebrates Travis Barker’s 50th with Fancy Candle-Lit Dinner

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN TRAVIS' 50TH IS LIT ... Fills House With Candles For Dinner

By TMZ Staff
Published
111325_travis_barker_birthday_kal
SURROUNDED BY LOVE

Kourtney Kardashian is making sure Travis Barker gets a serious glow-up for his 50th birthday -- literally -- as she decked their L.A. home out with candles for a lavish dinner.

The celebration went down Wednesday night ... with Kourtney giving her fans a look at the fancy setup, sharing pics on IG showing dozens of large candles in glass holders lined up outside the front door entrance of the couple's home.

111325_travis_barker_birthday_2152782

Inside the house ... the ceiling is covered with dozens of cream balloons, filling the room before guests head out to the backyard.

The dinner was set outside at a large long table -- and it's riddled with candles.

travis barker bithday celebration 50 insta 1

Travis' daughter Alabama and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya were also part of the celebration ... and from the looks of it, the spread includes all kinds of dishes -- including a calamari appetizer.

At one point ... it appears a microphone was passed around the table as guests presumably give one word to describe Travis.

travis barker bithday celebration 50 insta 2

The cake doesn't disappoint ... coming out in a star shape with “Happy 50th Birthday Travis” written on it, along with five candles. That frosting's looking pretty good, too.

Travis officially turns the big 5-0 on Friday ... and we wouldn't be surprised if Kourtney has more gifts lined up.