Tristan Thompson Spills His Secret to Co-Parenting With Khloé Kardashian

Play video content Video: Tristan Thompson Reveals Formula for Co-Parenting Success With Khloé Kardashian TMZSports.com

Tristan Thompson is proving you don't have to stay together to stay on the same team ... at least when it comes to co-parenting with Khloé Kardashian.

We caught up with Tristan at LAX on Monday, and you've gotta check out the clip ... the NBA champ shares what he says is the secret to making co-parenting work -- plus some advice he thinks more families should follow.

Play video content Video: Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Celebrate Fourth of July Together in Idaho TMZ.com

The comments come after TMZ reported Tristan spent the Fourth of July weekend with Khloé and their kids in Idaho ... showing the former couple remains on the same page when it comes to raising their family despite their rocky romantic history.

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Of course, the two have weathered plenty together over the years ... from multiple breakups and Tristan's cheating scandals to rebuilding their relationship as co-parents to their little ones, True and Tatum Thompson.

As TMZ previously reported, Tristan even admitted back in May that he'd only want more kids if it were with Khloé.

Play video content Video: LeBron James and 2016 Cavs Take Reunion Party To Saint-Tropez IG realtristan13/channingfrye/teamswish

We also asked Tristan about reuniting with LeBron James and the Cavaliers crew for their championship 10-year anniversary trip ... and while he wasn't spilling all the details, he made it clear some bonds don't fade with time.