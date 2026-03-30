Tristan Thompson Gushes to Stephen Miller's Wife About His First Date With Khloe

Play video content The Katie Miller Podcast

Tristan Thompson can't get his ex, Khloe Kardashian, out of his mind ... at least according to a revealing podcast interview with Stephen Miller's wife, Katie.

When asked to name his favorite memory, Tristan was quick to list his first date with Khloe. And he remembered everything she had on!

He said, "She had leave-in conditioner in her hair, she had one of those hats we used to wear -- the Smokey the Bear hats -- body suit, Good American jeans on."

It's been almost 10 years since that blind date, and Katie was blown away by how many details Tristan was able to recall.

She said, "[You remember] even the tags? That's pretty impressive."

No kidding! But sadly, Tristan reportedly wasn't as on top of things during their relationship.