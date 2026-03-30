Tristan Thompson Gushes to Stephen Miller's Wife About His First Date With Khloe
Tristan Thompson Sits Down With Stephen Miller's Wife To Spill About Ex Khloe
Tristan Thompson can't get his ex, Khloe Kardashian, out of his mind ... at least according to a revealing podcast interview with Stephen Miller's wife, Katie.
When asked to name his favorite memory, Tristan was quick to list his first date with Khloe. And he remembered everything she had on!
He said, "She had leave-in conditioner in her hair, she had one of those hats we used to wear -- the Smokey the Bear hats -- body suit, Good American jeans on."
It's been almost 10 years since that blind date, and Katie was blown away by how many details Tristan was able to recall.
She said, "[You remember] even the tags? That's pretty impressive."
No kidding! But sadly, Tristan reportedly wasn't as on top of things during their relationship.
During their tumultuous relationship, Tristan and Khloe had two children together -- 7-year-old daughter True and 3-year-old son Tatum. They continue to co-parent despite breaking up in 2021 after multiple cheating scandals and Tristan fathering a child with another woman -- model Maralee Nichols.