Tristan Thompson Lands New Gig, Aiming to Bring Internet To Billions

Tristan Thompson protects the net on the basketball court, but his new side hustle is all about delivering it to unconnected people worldwide!

TMZ Sports has learned 34-year-old Thompson secured the C-suite gig with telecommunications company World Mobile ... where the NBA champ will serve as Chief Digital Equity Officer.

The NBA champ isn't cashing a check to serve as a spokesperson. We're told Tristan believes in WM's mission -- connecting people across the globe, many in underserved communities -- with an internet connection.

Depending on where you live, the internet is a luxury. Roughly a third of Earth's population cannot connect ... in part 'cause in many cases it isn't profitable for providers to do biz in rural or developing areas.

World Mobile, we're told, is looking to shake up how customers get these services.

Rather than relying on expensive infrastructure, WM uses a peer-to-peer network, allowing regular everyday people to host AirNodes, building an expansive network.

As part of his role with the company, we're told Thompson is introducing the "Community Connectivity Fund," a multi-million dollar initiative designed to beef up infrastructure and create pilot programs across the map.

The new job may make Tristan the busiest man in professional sports.