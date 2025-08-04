Tristan Thompson Hits White House For Crypto Convo W/ Top Trump Admin Official

Tristan Thompson went to the White House to celebrate an NBA title almost a decade ago, but the star hooper was recently back at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue ... chopping it up over all things cryptocurrency with a top Trump administration official!

34-year-old Thompson, host of the "Courtside Crypto" podcast, travelled to D.C. late last month for an interview with Bo Hines, Executive Director of the W.H. Digital Assets Council ... where the men discussed the government's headfirst dive into the sector.

"One thing about myself, the people at home, and the people in the trenches, they were so excited when President Trump said, 'We're gonna be the crypto Bitcoin president of the United States.' That made people so excited," Tristan told Bo, explaining how pumped he was over the gov's involvement.

“When people hear ‘crypto,’ they still think of scams or speculation,” TT said. “But what they don’t see is how blockchain can impact healthcare, education, and even how we buy homes. This is an infrastructure revolution, and we need to help people understand it.”

Hines, one of the world's most influential people when it comes to digital currency, showed major love to Thompson.

"You, with your platform, I think you've just done a phenomenal job helping to educate folks. To help them understand the technology here that's being built, and coming from the crypto industry, it's going to have a huge impact on their lives in a positive way."

Bo continued ... "We're super thankful for you for doing that."

Of course, Tristan's involvement with cutting-edge technology goes beyond cryptocurrency ... he's deeply involved in Artificial Intelligence, too.

We broke the story in February. TT joined TracyAI -- a platform that provides real-time analysis during sports broadcasts -- where he's serving as Chief Content Officer and Lead Advisor.

Crypto (and AI) continue to advance at lightning speed, and Tristan ultimately hopes the technology will change how people buy everyday items, including even their biggest purchases.