Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson Share Emotional Moment ... After Love's Father’s Death

Kevin Love and his former teammate Tristan Thompson shared an emotional and powerful moment before Monday's Cavs-Heat playoff game, following the recent passing of Love's father, his "first Hero."

The touching scene went down before the Cavs' 138-83 blowout dub vs. the Heat at the Kaseya Center in Miami, when Love and Thompson -- who played together in The Land from 2014 to 2020 -- reunited on the court.

It was all caught on the broadcast ... showing Thompson hugging and comforting Love, who is mourning the death of his father, Stan, who passed away on Sunday.

Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson pre-game after Kevin Love’s dad, Stan, passed away yesterday. ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/iUR8D9LsVq — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) April 29, 2025 @HoHighlights

Love was brought to tears during the long, heartfelt embrace ... and later expressed gratitude towards Thompson afterward.

Love -- who signed with the Heat in 2023 -- announced his dad's death on social media, saying his father fought for a very long time.

"The most painful to witness being these last few weeks," Love wrote on IG, "And even at the end as you continued to deteriorate - I still saw you as a Giant. My Protector. My first Hero."

"Dad, I’m so proud to be your son. My only hope is that you’re proud of me. It was all I ever wanted. Thank you for everything."

Love's father was also an NBA player. Stan -- a first round pick in 1971 -- played for the Baltimore Bullets, Lakers, and Spurs in the '70s.