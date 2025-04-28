Kevin Love Mourns Dad's Death, Ex-NBA Player Stan Love

Kevin Love shared the heartbreaking news of his dad's death with an emotional goodbye on Sunday ... saying he was "so proud to be" former NBA player Stan Love's son.

The 36-year-old Miami Heat forward -- who has spent time away from the team due to personal reasons -- said his dad "fought for a long time," and although it was painful to watch him "deteriorate" in his final days ... he still viewed him as his a "Giant," his "Protector," and his "first Hero."

"Your only wish was to be at home surrounded by your family when you took your dying breath," Kevin said. "That breath came. And now it’s time to rest."

Kevin praised Stan -- who played four seasons in the pros -- as the "greatest teacher" ... and even though they had their differences over the years, he knew he was loved through it all.

"Like all of us, my Dad was imperfect. But despite his flaws, and my own, we are a successful story of father and son. A never ending bond, rooted in love, that will forever remain eternal," he continued.

"Dad, I'm so proud to be your son. My only hope is that you’re proud of me. It was all I ever wanted. Thank you for everything. I love you."

Stan -- the brother of Beach Boys singer Mike Love -- played for the Baltimore Bullets, Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs (then in the ABA) during his career after going ninth overall in the 1971 draft ... and averaged 6.8 points and four rebounds a game in the NBA.