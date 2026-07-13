Kim Kardashian Shares Photos of Lewis Hamilton Hanging Out With Her Kids

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton's romance just hit another checkpoint ... and now he's riding shotgun with her kids.

Kim dropped a fresh batch of Instagram pics Monday from the Kardashian crew's Fourth of July getaway in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho ... and tucked inside the carousel is a sweet selfie that says a whole lot without saying a word.

One snap shows Kim smiling alongside her boo while daughter Chicago squeezes into the frame ... a wholesome moment that sure looks like the seven-time Formula 1 champ is becoming part of the family. After all, you're not posing for selfies with Kim and Kanye's kids unless things are getting pretty serious.

In another photo, it looks like Lewis rode dirt bikes with Kim and three kids.

As TMZ previously reported, the Kardashian clan spent the holiday weekend soaking up the sun at the Idaho lake destination that's become a favorite family escape ... with plenty of boating, swimming, and downtime on the water.

The new pics are just the latest sign Kim and Lewis' romance is still going full throttle since sparking dating buzz around Super Bowl weekend ... they've been going strong ever since.

We've spotted the couple together all over the map in the last 5 months -- from Lewis being heard in the background of one of Kim's videos, to date nights in Tokyo, Coachella, PDA on the water, and Kim cheering him on during the Monaco Grand Prix.