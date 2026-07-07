Kim Kardashian Wants to Extend Legal Protection Against Man She Claims Mailed Her Plan B

Kim Kardashian says she still needs court-ordered protection from a man she claims sent her Plan B and a diamond ring ... telling a judge he's as delusional, angry and obsessed as ever.

The reality star's lawyers -- Shawn Holley and Kate Mangels -- filed to extend Kim's restraining order against Nicholas Costanza ... it's set to expire Wednesday and they say Costanza hasn't mellowed out in the slightest.

Kim claims that since the order was issued in July 2021, Costanza's "delusional beliefs, anger and obsession have not improved" ... and she says he's even sent her numerous messages over the years in violation of the court order.

According to Kim, Costanza has tweeted at her approximately 80 times over the last few years ... calling himself her "soulmate" and claiming the two are supposed to start a family together.

She also details an alleged incident that she says went down in September 2024 ... in which she claims Costanza unlawfully entered a house he claimed he bought with her, and told Kim online to come meet him along with members of her family.

Costanza allegedly wrote on social media, "I am not going to f*** your Mother or Sisters unless you give me permission too Kimberly Babe." Kim says Costanza was arrested on charges that included stalking, possession of methamphetamine, and burglary two days after making these alleged posts.

As we told you ... Kim originally got the restraining order after claiming Costanza sent her a package of Plan B and a diamond ring. She also said he showed up at her house multiple times in 2021.