Kim Kardashian Shows Off Bleach Bond Hairdo, Cleavage in Sexy Post
Kim Kardashian Always a Bombshell ... Now Coming in Blonde!!!
Kim Kardashian is in her Elle Woods era ... a prospective lawyer sporting some blonde curls!
The reality star and fashion mogul shared a series of steamy hot pics to her Instagram ... sporting a trench coat that showed off her ample chest, thick black sunglasses and short blonde hair that barely touched her slender shoulders.
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The star flashed a pair of peace signs and some duck lips for the camera during the shoot ... looking effortlessly glamorous as always.
She captioned the pics with a simple "✨" ... not needing a single word -- because the pics spoke volumes.
Kim's gone blonde before ... but usually keeps her hair long when she does -- though it looks like she's got her summer cut before the solstice.
BTW, this is a very recent change ... remember, Kim belted out songs at Ariana Grande's Los Angeles concert with Emma Roberts just last week -- and she still had her normal dark locks.
She looked to be having a ball at the show ... but maybe she heard blondes have more fun???