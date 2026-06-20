Kim Kardashian Shows Off Bleach Bond Hairdo, Cleavage in Sexy Post

Kim Kardashian is in her Elle Woods era ... a prospective lawyer sporting some blonde curls!

The reality star and fashion mogul shared a series of steamy hot pics to her Instagram ... sporting a trench coat that showed off her ample chest, thick black sunglasses and short blonde hair that barely touched her slender shoulders.

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The star flashed a pair of peace signs and some duck lips for the camera during the shoot ... looking effortlessly glamorous as always.

She captioned the pics with a simple "✨" ... not needing a single word -- because the pics spoke volumes.

Kim's gone blonde before ... but usually keeps her hair long when she does -- though it looks like she's got her summer cut before the solstice.

Play video content Video: Kim Kardashian Turns Up to Support Ariana Grande at L.A. Concert Instagram/@kimkardashian

BTW, this is a very recent change ... remember, Kim belted out songs at Ariana Grande's Los Angeles concert with Emma Roberts just last week -- and she still had her normal dark locks.