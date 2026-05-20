From Freaking Out to Laughing It Off

Play video content Video: Brittany Cartwright Says Her $500K Tax Issue Has Been Resolved BACKGRID

Brittany Cartwright is breathing easier after that jaw-dropping tax scare ... saying the whole mess is now being handled after California tax authorities claimed she owed nearly half a million bucks.

"The Valley" star was spotted Tuesday night at LAX while heading home for her nephew's high school graduation ... and admitted she was absolutely "freaking out" when she first learned about the alleged tax debt.

See for yourself ... Brittany said the issue stemmed from years-old filings tied to 2019 ... joking there was no way she made enough money back then to justify a $500K tax bill.

Still, she says the situation is now "fixed" and no longer something she has to worry about ... though she made it clear she's frustrated the whole ordeal became public in the first place.

As previously reported, Brittany’s CPA claimed the massive balance was tied to incorrectly reported "phantom income" and insisted she had paid all taxes owed during the years he represented her.