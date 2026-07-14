Brittany Cartwright Fires Publicist Lori Krebs After Jax Taylor Pool Photos

Brittany Cartwright is severing a professional relationship that lasted more than a decade ... 'cause TMZ has learned she fired her longtime publicist, Lori Krebs, after Lori was spotted on a cozy vacation with Brittany's estranged husband, Jax Taylor.

Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Brittany decided to cut ties with Lori on Monday after learning about the photos TMZ obtained showing Lori and Jax snuggled up in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Our sources tell us Lori called Brittany before TMZ published the photos to give her a heads up that the story was coming.

As we first reported, Jax and Lori spent the weekend at Hotel Mousai, where photos showed the pair getting awfully close in the resort's infinity pool. They were seen standing chest to chest while talking and, at one point, wrapping their arms around each other.

A witness also told TMZ the pair appeared even cozier than what our cameras captured ... claiming they were getting close and hugging throughout the day without trying to hide that they were together around other guests.

Play video content Video: Jax Taylor Sits Poolside With Brittany Cartwright's Longtime Publicist TMZ.com

We also obtained video of Jax and Lori having what appeared to be a very animated conversation while sitting poolside during the trip.

We're told the Puerto Vallarta getaway was part of a larger group celebration for Jax's birthday, which fell on July 11.

As TMZ first reported, Brittany filed for divorce from Jax in August 2024 after five years of marriage. The former couple continues to co-parent their son, Cruz, while navigating a rocky post-split relationship.