'The Valley' Star Kristen Doute Calls Jax Taylor 'Diabolical' Over Romance With Publicist

'"The Valley" star Kristen Doute is ripping Jax Taylor a new one over his intimate relationship with the ex-publicist of his estranged wife Brittany Cartwright.

Kristen called Jax "diabolical" on Wednesday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live" when host Andy Cohen brought up Jax's romance with Lori Krebs. As you know, Jax also costars with Brittany on "The Valley" along with other reality stars.

Kristen said Lori was not only Brittany’s "trusted paid professional," but also her friend and family for the past decade.

Kristen also referred to Jax as "so totally deceitful," noting that Lori knew the ins and outs of Jax's life with Brittany, which made the situation even worse.

Her critique didn't stop there ... Kristen slammed haters on social media for saying Brittany should have known about the romance while calling Jax "the enemy."

Zack Wickham, another cast member on "The Valley," was sitting in the audience when he chimed in with some more Jax and Lori bashing.

TMZ broke the story ... Jax and Lori became romantic over the past several months while the two supported each other through their respective divorces and unique experiences of raising children with autism.

Play video content Video: Brittany Cartwright Speaks Out on Jax Taylor Dating Her Former Publicist When Reality Hits with Brittany Cartwright