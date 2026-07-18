Brittany Cartwright Breaks Silence on Jax Taylor’s Romance With Ex Publicist

Play video content Video: Brittany Cartwright When Reality Hits with Brittany Cartwright

Brittany Cartwright has spoken out for the first time following the news that her ex, Jax Taylor, is dating their now-formerly shared publicist.

Check out the clip -- she addressed the shocking situation at the top of Friday's 'When Reality Hits' podcast and told fans she will speak her truth when she's ready. She added, "As of right now, I am focusing on me and the most important thing in my life, which is my beautiful son. And as of right now, I’m just trying to protect my son and my peace, and very soon I will be telling [my story]."

TMZ broke the news Jax was getting close to his and Brittany's longtime publicist, Lori Krebs, when we shared photos of them cozying up in a pool at a Mexican resort. We then learned Brittany fired Lori immediately.

Sources tell us Jax and Lori grew close as they supported each other through their respective divorces and bonded over raising children with autism. We also learned Lori has been a huge support during Jax's recovery from substance abuse.

As you know, Brittany filed for divorce from Jax in August 2024 after a turbulent five years of marriage that was shown on "Vanderpump Rules." Their split became a main storyline in Bravo's newer show, "The Valley."