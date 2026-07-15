Jax Taylor and Publicist Lori Krebs Bonded Over Divorce, Raising Autistic Kids

Jax Taylor's relationship with his longtime publicist Lori Krebs didn't begin with a secret affair ... it grew out of a friendship strengthened by some of life's biggest challenges … TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the pair tell TMZ … Jax and Lori have grown significantly closer over the past several months while supporting each other through their respective divorces and the unique experience of raising children with autism. We're told those deeply personal experiences created a bond that eventually turned romantic.

Our sources also tell us Lori -- who has always maintained a substance-free lifestyle -- became an important source of support during Jax's recovery ... helping him as he worked to get his life back on track.

Despite widespread speculation online, our sources are adamant there was no years long affair, no infidelity and no overlap with Jax's marriage to estranged wife Brittany Cartwright.

According to our sources, neither Jax nor Lori expected their relationship to become public this way. We're told they had been keeping it private while figuring out what it meant for themselves and for the people closest to them.

As TMZ first reported, we obtained photos and video of Jax and Lori getting cozy during his birthday trip to Puerto Vallarta, where they were seen embracing and standing chest to chest in the resort pool.

We later revealed the pair had also been spotted together at a Florida restaurant in May while Jax was in the state for mental health and recovery-related appearances.