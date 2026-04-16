Erica Campbell Says She's Getting Married Again Amid Sister Tina's Divorce

But I'm Getting Married Again!!!

I Know My Sister's Getting Divorced ...

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Erica Campbell -- one half of the gospel group Mary Mary -- is facing critiques of tone deafness after she re-announced her vow renewal Thursday ... just a day after news of her sister Tina's divorce dropped.

ICYMI ... Erica and her husband Warryn Campbell are renewing their vows as a celebration of 25 years of marital bliss.

In an X post shared Thursday, Erica wrote, "This vow renewal is a celebration of love, family, commitment, and all God has done."

Meanwhile, Tina's trying to put the pieces of her life back together after her husband filed for divorce Monday, citing irreconcilable differences.

As you can imagine ... some fans saw this as a little strange.

One user commented, "This isn't tone deaf Erica? A day after your sister's divorce news goes viral?"

Another fan wrote, "Why would you post this knowing your sister is going through the opposite ... Erica you wrong."

Yet another user said, "By all means celebrate your wedding anniversary but to do it publicly when your sister is going through a public divorce is a choice. Where's the sensitivity?"