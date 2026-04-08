Judge Mathis' Wife Files to Dismiss Divorce, Officially Back Together Now

Looks like Judge Mathis and Linda Reese Mathis are rock solid these days -- she's officially calling off the divorce, according to court docs obtained by TMZ.

Linda had filed for divorce a few years back ... but, on Monday, she filed a request to dismiss the case without prejudice. The clerk entered the dismissal the next day.

Linda separated from the TV judge in July 2024 and filed divorce docs the following month, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason she was calling it quits on their 39-year marriage.

But they were back together by November ... telling TMZ at the time that they'd worked things out.

And late last year, they went on the "Tamron Hall Show" together to talk about how they overcame their short-lived break.

Judge Mathis told Tamron the split was as devastating as when he lost his mother, saying ... "I'd do anything to get my mother back. So I did anything to get my wife back."

Linda told the talk show host they "did a lot of work" to get their relationship back on track, explaining ... "We learned each other again. We enjoyed our time doing that each and every day."