Judge Mathis Supports Menendez Brothers Potential Redemption Tour

Judge Greg Mathis -- who is currently visiting prisons across the U.S. to spread the word of redemption to prisoners and the public -- shares his opinion on the Menendez brothers' plan to do the same ... if they get out, that is.

ICYMI, during the brothers' resentencing hearing earlier this week, retired Judge Jonathan Colby took the witness stand remotely to express interest in accompanying the Menendez bros on a tour to speak with judges who don’t believe redemption is possible.

Check the clip -- Mathis jokingly tells us that former Judge Colby stole his idea ... though he says these two weren't on his own list of high-profile felons, he believes their fame would add to public interest.

The TV-famous judge credits his own judge for giving him a second chance and believing in redemption -- a belief he wishes more judges would consider -- when he was put behind bars at age 17 for a concealed-weapons charge.

Judge Mathis adds the Menendezes need to contribute back to society, and thinks that this would be a genius way to do just that.

The next stop for Erik and Lyle -- who were both convicted in the 1989 shotgun murders of their parents and sentenced to life in prison without parole -- will be a June 13 date with the parole board, now that California Gov. Gavin Newsom has dropped clemency probes ... giving the brothers a sooner chance at being released.