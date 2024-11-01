Judge Mathis Says Menendez Brothers Deserve Their Freedom

Play video content TMZ.com

Judge Mathis says Erik and Lyle Menendez deserve to be free men ... telling us new evidence they were allegedly molested by the father they killed totally changes things.

We got the TV judge Thursday at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, and our photog asked him about the Menendez brothers and their bid to get out of prison after nearly 35 years behind bars.

Judge Mathis says if he was handling their resentencing case, he would reduce the length of their punishment on account of the molestation claims and send them home ASAP.

This is a pretty interesting perspective here ... and we'll see if the judge handling Erik and Lyle's case sees things the same way.

As we first told you ... the Menendez brothers have a hearing on December 11 in Van Nuys, in L.A., and they could potentially walk free then.

Prosecutors are even pushing for Erik and Lyle to get out before the hearing ... strongly supporting their request for clemency to California Governor Gavin Newsom.