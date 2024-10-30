Josh Flagg Says Menendez Brothers' Former Home No Longer the 'Murder House'

The Menendez brothers' childhood home isn't known as the "murder house" anymore ... with famed realtor Josh Flagg crediting Ryan Murphy's drama for the successful rebrand.

We caught up with the "Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles" star outside Craig's in West Hollywood Tuesday, where he shared his 2 cents on the infamous siblings' former abode ... and how its reputation has changed in recent months.

As Josh put it ... he doesn't think it will be hard for the current sellers to offload the mansion for $25 million if they wanted to, given the renewed interest in the case, thanks to Ryan's Netflix series, "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story."

He added ... "It actually helped with the marketing of the house ... Before, it was just like, 'Oh, the murder house, let's not touch that.'"

Erik and Lyle Menendez have spent nearly 35 years in prison for the murders of their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez ... though, L.A. County D.A. George Gascón has since recommended the brothers be resentenced in their case after reviewing new evidence. They could possibly be released by the end of the year.