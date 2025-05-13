Menendez Brothers' Cousin Begs Judge for Mercy in Resentencing Hearing

The Menendez Brothers' day in court has arrived ... the convicted killers are attending a resentencing hearing Tuesday, and attorneys on both sides are making their cases with full-throated support from Erik and Lyle's family members in the courtroom.

Play video content 2 Angry Men Podcast

Tamara Lucero Goodell is the brothers' cousin once removed -- she's the great niece of Erik and Lyle's deceased mother, Kitty -- and she took the stand in the Van Nuys, L.A. courtroom first. She talked about the shotgun murders of the brothers' parents in 1989 ... which occurred just three weeks before her 9th birthday.

Tamara testified she has no concerns about the brothers committing any crimes if they're released from prison. She said she wasn't aware of any alleged abuse from Kitty or Jose -- an alleged detail the brothers are attempting to leverage for their freedom. She recalled once seeing Jose grabbing the back of Erik’s neck during a tennis match.

Diane Hernandez, another of Kitty's nieces, also took the stand Tuesday ... she had testified in their original trial in the '90s, saying at the time that Lyle had told her about his father's alleged abuse ... and she said Kitty didn't believe her when she told her about it.

Diane also said she didn't think the brothers would ever commit further crimes if released. She even welcomed them to come live with her ... saying it would be "healing" if they went free. Hernandez directly appealed to the judge, saying "be merciful." She said it would be a "miracle" if the brothers could get a last visit with her mother Joan.

Lyle and Erik attended today's courtroom proceedings via Zoom. They were visibly affected by emotion when Diane spoke. They've been serving time since 1996, when they were found guilty in their second trial of killing their parents ... and they were sentenced to life in prison without parole.

L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman opposes their release, even their resentencing -- the process was kick-started by his predecessor, George Gascon, last year.

As we reported, California Governor Gavin Newsom has ordered a risk assessment report on the brothers to determine whether they're still a danger to society if they're released. Newsom will decide in June on granting them clemency.

Play video content TMZ.com

A family cousin, Anamaria Baralt, spoke to reporters on her way into the hearing this morning, thanking supporters.

Play video content TMZ.com