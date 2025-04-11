'Monsters' Star Cooper Koch Attends Menendez Brothers Court Hearing

Cooper Koch, who played Erik Menendez in a Netflix series about the infamous Menendez murders, is showing support for the Menendez Brothers ... because he's in the house for a court hearing for their resentencing petition.

Play video content Fox 11

The "Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story" star was spotted Friday on his way into a courthouse in Van Nuys, in L.A. ... walking in with Erik's wife, Tammi Menendez, and Erik's stepdaughter, Talia Menendez.

Cooper wore a pair of sunglasses and a gray sweater ... heading inside with a seemingly endless stream of Menendez family members.

Erik and Lyle will NOT be at the hearing in person ... but it's possible they appear via Zoom.

Friday's hearing is in regard to Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman's motion to withdraw a resentencing petition for the Menendez brothers. Hochman wants Erik and Lyle to remain in prison.

The Menendez brothers are seeking a sentence reduction that could make them eligible for parole or prison release based on time served.

The thing is ... the whole resentencing motion is irrelevant, because if the judge approved it, the case would go to the parole board and the parole board has the case already at the behest of California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Play video content TMZ.com