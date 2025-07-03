Judge Mathis Reacts To Diddy Verdict, Gives Advice On Sentencing

Play video content TMZ.com

Judge Mathis is reacting to the verdict in the Diddy trial ... and he's calling for Diddy to be sentenced like anyone else would.

We got the Judge at Mountain Gate Golf Course on Wednesday and asked him about Diddy skating on the most serious charges in his racketeering and sex trafficking case.

Judge Mathis says he never thought the RICO charge made sense and the sex trafficking counts were questionable ... though he feels for Cassie and all the abuse she suffered.

Diddy was only found guilty on a couple prostitution charges and Judge Mathis is calling on Judge Arun Subramanian to be fair when it comes time to punish Diddy ... he says Diddy should get 21 to 27 months in prison as a first-time offender.

The Bad Boy founder was denied bail and is still locked up awaiting sentencing ... and Judge Mathis says he's not sure if Diddy would have posed a danger to society or to the witnesses who testified if he was let free.

It's interesting ... Mathis says he's unsure if Diddy's learned any lesson here, but he says he knows Diddy needs help otherwise "he's going to do it again."

Lots of folks feel the feds overcharged Diddy with the RICO stuff ... and Judge Mathis agrees, though he explains why that's sometimes the M.O. with Uncle Sam.

