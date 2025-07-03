Diddy Trial Alternate Juror Agrees with Verdict, Details Freak-Off Videos

Play video content CNN

An alternate juror on Diddy's case has spoken out -- and says he agrees with the surprising verdict confirmed Wednesday that acquitted the musician of the most serious charges the federal government leveraged against him.

The unnamed juror sat down with CNN Thursday ... and he says his 350 pages of "copious" notes led him to agree with the jury that Diddy did not commit any sex trafficking or racketeering crimes.

Remember ... he was only convicted of the 2 lesser charges of transporting prostitutes for sex.

The juror's reasoning? During the "riveting" and "eye-opening" trial, the prosecution was not able to prove the RICO and prostitution charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

Even with the prosecution showing Diddy participating in sexual intercourse ... the juror said the activity didn't seem forced and was even "pretty tame," mostly showing baby oil being rubbed on those involved in the sex act.

He further explained the texts presented by the defense showed there were levels of consent with Diddy's sexual encounters.

He also touched on the "very bad" 2016 video of Cassie being beaten to a pulp by Diddy multiple times ... and confirmed it didn't make a difference when considering the charges brought against the disgraced music mogul because he was not charged with domestic violence.

As you know ... Diddy and his family were thrilled that he got off the hook for the three most serious charges. We even caught his mother, Janice, flashing a thumbs-up outside the NYC courtroom shortly after the verdict was read.

Not everyone was happy -- Dawn Richard ... who has a pending lawsuit against her former mentor ... called his 2-count conviction a "disappointment" in a statement via her attorney.