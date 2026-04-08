'American Idol' S1 Justin Guarini Divorces Wife After 15-Year Marriage, Who Knew?

"American Idol" Season 1 runner-up Justin Guarini is divorced from his longtime wife, Reina Guarini, and appears to be with a new woman ... but the whole thing went under the radar.

According to court records obtained by TMZ, Justin filed for divorce in June 2024, after nearly 15 years together and 2 kids. The divorce became final in December 2025 ... yet none of this ever became public.

So the divorce dragged on for more than a year ... they finally reached a settlement around XMAS time.

Justin has already moved on and is in a relationship with a business coach named Kim Phillips.