Kelly Clarkson Calls Out ‘American Idol’ For Misleading Prizes For Winning Show

Kelly Clarkson may have been the OG talent champ -- winning the very first season of "American Idol" back in 2002 -- but here’s the twist ... she says she never actually got the prizes!

The singer dished all on the show's misleading prize claims when "The Traitors" S4 winner Rob Rausch revealed on her talk show he still hadn't received his prize money -- saying she totally relates ... 'cause she's still waiting on the car she was promised.

Kelly explained the show loved bragging the winner would walk away with $1 million -- but according to her, that wasn’t the reality ... claiming the "million" actually meant $1M worth of investment in you -- which in her case was a recording contract with RCA Records.

And the car situation? Still stings. Kelly says she desperately needed one at the time because her own ride had been wrecked -- but the free wheels never showed up. Adding insult to injury ... "American Idol" S2 runner-up Clay Aiken apparently got a car -- and even told Kelly his mom got one too. 😬